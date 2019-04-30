× Reports: Three shot at UNC Charlotte campus

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — UNC Charlotte has issued an alert for students to remain in a safe location following reports of an apparent shooting on campus

WGHP is reporting that three people were shot and a shooter is in custody. CNN is also reporting three people shot.

Aerial shots from local television news outlets showed police officers running toward a building, while another view showed students running on a campus sidewalk.

School officials couldn’t be reached for immediate comment Tuesday evening.

The campus was to host a concert at the school’s football stadium.

The Twitter account for the campus office of emergency management is telling students “Run, Hide, Fight. Secure yourself immediately.”