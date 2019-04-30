× Shooting suspect who left victim partially paralyzed captured, charged

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man accused of leaving a man partially paralyzed following a failed murder attempt has been taken into custody.

On March 27, the victim was walking west bound on East Gage near Main Street when he said he was approached by Willie Gross. The 46-year-old suspect confronted the victim and then shot him multiple times.

The victim was transported to the Regional Medical Center where he was treated for his injuries. Police said the shooting left the victim paralyzed from the waist down.

Gross was developed as a suspect and positively identified by the victim as his attacker. He was arrested and charged with attempted first-degree murder and possession of a firearm.