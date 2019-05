× SCS school board votes to end superintendent search, move forward with Dr. Ray

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County School Board has voted unanimously to end the national search for a superintendent and will move forward with Dr. Joris Ray.

In a released statement school board members say, ” We look forward to a bright future of continued success and hard work under his leadership.”

Dr. Joris Ray took the interim superintendent position in December 2018.