× Pass It On: A deserving mother receives help

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis healthcare worker has been on the job for only a short time, but her daughter’s sickness has caused her to miss work during her critical probation period.

Christ community health services has multiple locations across the Memphis area. They’re known for helping those in need, including their own employees.

Meet our play maker Felicia Stevenson.

“We have an employee here. She’s still on probation. She has three kids and one of them, her oldest, is sick. So she has not been able to work consistently.”

She says the employee, Shenitra’s daughter’s health is concerning.

“There’s been some bleeding going on internally, and they can’t figure it out. Her temperature’s been running high. It’s 104 and 105.”

Stevenson says Shenitra’s daughter has been in the hospital for two weeks.

It’s time to Pass It On.

We’re going to pass on $300 from News Channel 3 and an additional $300 from our anonymous donor in Nesbit, Mississippi.

“I came up and I met the baby, and with everything that you’ve got going on it just touched me. I was just like, ‘I gotta do something to help,” Stevenson said.

She counted out the cash. But there was more.

“Christ Community Health Services want to be a blessing to you as well. So hold out your hand,” Stevenson said. Shenitra received $1,200 from co-workers as well.

She was so thankful and says she will use the cash to help he daughter.

“She has sickle cell disease, and her hemoglobin has dropped to a critical level. It’s slowly trying to increase.”