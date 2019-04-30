× Mid-South high schools ranked in U.S. News list

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Several Mid-South schools ranked among the top schools in their states, according to U.S. News & World Report’s annual Best High Schools list.

The list ranks thousands of schools across the country based on several factors including college readiness, math and reading proficiency and performance and graduation rate.

In Tennessee, the highest-ranked local school was Houston High School in Germantown at No. 10 in the state. Collierville High School was No. 12, followed by Memphis’ White Station at No. 14 and Freedom Preparatory Academy at No. 23.

In Mississippi, the top local schools were Lewisburg High in Olive Branch at No. 1, DeSoto Central at No. 2, Hernando High at No. 5 and Center Hill at No. 6 among Mississippi schools.

In Arkansas, the Kipp: Delta Collegiate School in Helena was the top local school in the state, at No. 23.

When compared to schools nationally, Lewisburg High School ranked the highest at No. 723.

You can search the entire list here.