Memphis woman arrested, children rescued in undercover prostitution sting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A Memphis woman was arrested and three children rescued as part of an undercover sting operation in Middle Tennessee.

According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, authorities discovered a previously unknown website which showed prostitution advertisement involving children. Agents with the TBI, the Brentwood Police Department, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Homeland Security Investigations and the U.S. Department of State set up a joint sting and replied to one of the advertisements.

Sometime after making online contact, three juveniles and an adult arrived at an agreed upon location in the Brentwood area. Two of the juveniles were sent into a room with condoms and other items of a sexual nature.

Law enforcement detained the driver and identified her as Taysha Jackson of Memphis. She was charged with three counts of trafficking for a commercial sex act.