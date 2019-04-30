Man accused of killing brother over car, police say

Darrian Culp

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man was charged with manslaughter after the shooting death of his brother on Monday.

According to police, Darrian Culp and Kendrick Culp were arguing over a vehicle in the 3400 block of Royal Wood Drive on Monday. The argument apparently escalated resulting in Darrian Culp pulling out a gun and shooting his brother once.

He then fled the scene, witnesses said.

Kendrick Culp was taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.

A short time later, Darrian Culp reportedly turned himself in to police. He was charged with voluntary manslaughter and employment of a firearm.

