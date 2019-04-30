Live at 9: Crime data, student loan assistance & getting your Hamilton tickets

Bill Gibbons on the new crime data

A new report that analyzes data from January to March 2019 shows that some crime is on the decline in Memphis and Shelby County. But as those numbers fall, the homicide rate in the city of Memphis is on the rise. As of Sunday night, Memphis police say there have been 57 homicides so far this year compared to only 37 this time last year.

Bill Gibbons with the Memphis Shelby County Crime Commission talked about those numbers on Live at 9.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCS and student loan assistance

A pitch to the Shelby County School Board and County Commissioners would allow new school district employees to be eligible for student loan assistance.

That aid would replace retiree medical benefits, something the district says would stem the increasing costs for them.

School Board Member Michelle McKissack stopped by to talk about it.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Buying your Hamilton tickets online

Want to see Hamilton at the Orpheum Theatre? There are somethings you need to do now if you want a chance to buy them online later. President and CEO Brett Batterson stopped by to explain the new process.