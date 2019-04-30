× ‘I had to gain my rank’: Memphis man pleads guilty to roommate’s stabbing death

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and sentenced to 40 years without parole following the stabbing death of his roommate in 2017.

According to the District Attorney General’s Office, Matthew Jones and three other co-defendants – John Rork, Brittney Hunt and Heather Smith-Aquino – planned to rob 65-year-old Roger Brewer at his home on Roosevelt Avenue, near Frayser Park. When they arrived, Jones began stabbing Brewer, ultimately leading to his death.

After the incident, Jones told the others that he “had to gain my rank,” one of the accomplices told authorities.

All four were indicted in April 2018. The cases for the other three defendants are pending.