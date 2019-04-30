× Family holds vigil for murdered mother as police search for husband

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – The family of Latarica Stripling sang through their sorrow during a vigil Tuesday night outside the hair salon the slain mother owned.

The 32-year-old was shot dead Thursday night outside the Crescent Bluff Apartments downtown.

Police continue to search for Stripling’s husband, Michael McKinney, in connection with her death.

Family members say he shot her in front of their daughters, ages three and eight.

“She’s waking up with shakes, she’s reliving the moment,” said Stripling’s mother Yolanda Stripling.

At Tuesday’s vigil, Stripling’s daughter relived happier moments spent with her mother.

“What I miss most about her is when she used to tell me that I look like her,” said Peighton Stripling.

But even in their weakest moments, the Stripling family is remembering their Christian teachings.

“I cannot hate the man that did this to my child. We have to push forward and be a forgiving — have a forgiving heart,” said Yolanda Stripling.

Records show McKinnie was arrested in 2017 for allegedly strangling his wife and threatening to kill her, but the charge was later dropped.

“He wasn’t beating on her every day, it wasn’t like that. It was one incident, like, two years ago and then this,” said Stripling’s god sister Akira Jones.

Family members say Stripling’s murder came as a complete shock, but they’re finding strength in their faith.

McKinnie is wanted for first degree murder, reckless endangerment and a weapons charge since he’s a convicted felon.