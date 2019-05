× City Watch alert issued for missing 12-year-old boy

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A City Watch alert has been issued for a missing 12-year-old boy.

Police say Freddie White was last seen around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday getting on a school bus He has no history with mental illness.

White is 5-feet-5 inches and 100 pounds. He has a low haircut and was wearing a navy blue shirt and black hoodie jacket.

Anyone with has information on White’s whereabouts can call Memphis Police at (901)-545-2677.