× Blytheville officer won’t face charges after deadly shooting

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. — The Blytheville police officer involved in a deadly shooting earlier this month will not face charges.

According to the Office of the Prosecuting Attorney, the officer responded to the Dodge Store at 3605 South Division on April 7 after receiving a report that someone had attacked a store employee. The employees on the scene gave the officer a description of the suspect – later identified as Marzues Scott – and the officer eventually tracked him down in the parking lot of the Deerfield Inn Hotel.

The officer told Scott to come to her, but he ignored her orders, a letter to the Arkansas State Police stated. He then turned and became aggressive, ignoring further commands given by the officer to stop.

That’s when authorities say the officer drew her weapon and ordered Scott to stop and get on the ground. Once again, they said he failed to comply and then hit her several times in the head, knocking her to the ground.

In response, the officer fired her service weapon, striking Scott. He continued to approach her in an aggressive manner while she was still on the ground and another shot was fired.

The officer radioed for help and then rendered first aid to Scott. He was transported to the Great River Medical Center in Blytheville where he later died.

The prosecuting attorney concluded that the officer was “reasonable in believing that her life was in danger” and will not be charged in the matter.