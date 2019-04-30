× 901 FC loses again, 2-1 in Louisville

LOUISVILLE — The struggles continue for Memphis 901 FC, falling on the road to the defending back-to-back league champions Louisville City FC 2-1.

Memphis (1-6-2, 5 pts) fell behind in the 33rd minute when Louisville midfielder Magnus Rasmussen capitalized on a loose ball in the box, giving the hosts a 1-0 advantage at halftime.

Forward Lucky Mkosana would extend the lead for Louisville (4-3-1, 13 pts), putting the club up 2-0 in the 61st minute, tapping in a cross from teammate Abdou Mbacke Thiam.

Memphis 901 FC only goal of the night, and its first in four games, came on an own goal from Louisville in the 70th minute.

It’s was Memphis’ second match in 72 hours during one of the busiest weeks of the season. It was also against the sixth opponent ranked inside the Top 15 of the latest league power rankings.

Saturday night did offer a few bright spots for 901 FC. Midfielder Morgan Hackworth played in his first competitive pro match against his father, Louisville head coach John Hackworth.

901 FC goalkeeper Scott Levene also earned his first start this season for the club from the Bluff City.