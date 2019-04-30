12-year-old found safe after disappearing from Cordova home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CORDOVA, Tenn. — A 12-year-old girl who is also a mother to a three-month-old baby is safe after disappearing from her Cordova home Tuesday morning.

She was found in Arkansas hours later with an adult man, but there are still many questions surrounding what happened.

Police say the girl's mother called around 4:30 a.m. after realizing that her daughter wasn't in her room. She thinks she may have jumped out of the window and run away.

The mother also told officers her daughter was off medication that she's supposed to take for depression and anxiety.

She was found nearly five hours later at a home in West Memphis. Police say a man was with the 12-year-old, but they haven't said what his involvement is or how the girl ended up there.

A woman who lives in the girl's neighborhood says the whole situation makes her feel uneasy.

"I feel really bad for her. Something is going really wrong there anyway for her to be 12-years-old and have a child of her own."

The girl was taken to the Crittenden County Juvenile Detention Center, but police haven't said if she's facing any charges.The man she was with is not.

No one answered the door Tuesday at the girl's home on Barbie Street.