WREG awarded by national broadcaster’s foundation for ‘Go Jim Go!’

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — WREG News Channel 3 has won a National Association of Broadcasters Leadership Foundation “Service to Community” Award for “Go Jim Go!”

The annual 333-mile bike ride and fundraiser is led by News Channel 3 Meteorologist Jim Jaggers and benefits Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital. During the ride throughout the WREG viewing area, Jim and his co-riders make stops at dozens of schools and other organizations to collect donations for the hospital.

The station-wide project has raised nearly $3 million for Le Bonheur since the first ride in 2006.

“Getting national recognition for our work (on Go Jim Go!) is a wonderful surprise and a nice bonus to the real award, which is helping so many kids get the care they need,” Jaggers said.

WREG and other winners will be honored June 11 at a ceremony in Washington D.C.

“It uplifts us to be in partnership with such an extraordinary community jewel as Le Bonheur. We are proud of Jim, his posse of riders and delighted to benefit the welfare of the children of Memphis,” added Ron Walter, WREG president and general manager.

The Celebration of Service to America Awards are sponsored and produced by NABLF with major support from the National Association of Broadcasters, Bonneville International and Hearst Television. Sara Evans, Jon Bon Jovi, Sharon Stone, Gary Sinise, Paul Simon, Stevie Wonder, Glenn Close, Jeff Bridges, Quincy Jones, Sir Elton John, Bill Clinton, Laura Bush and Muhammad Ali, among others, have been presented with the Celebration of Service to America Leadership Award at the event.