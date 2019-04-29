× Whitehaven beauty supply stores targeted by crooks

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two Golden Beauty Supply Stores were targeted in a burglary and robbery over a two-day period. Both incidents were caught on camera.

Police say the robbery at the store on Elvis Presley Boulevard happened Saturday just after 11 a.m. Employees say surveillance cameras captured the suspects during the incident.

The footage shows three men dressed in black go into the store, wave a gun at two employees behind the counter and then clean out the register.

“It was scary from what I heard. It was really scary,” a customer said.

Owners of other businesses in the Whitehaven Plaza say they’re alarmed at what happened Saturday.

On Friday morning another Golden Beauty Supply Store on Winchester was broken into before employees arrived. Police say two burglars dressed in black and wearing masks left with some hair and cash.

Surveillance footage also captured the suspects during this incident. One of the suspects even looked directly at the camera before putting a mask on.

Police haven’t said if the crimes are related.

If you have any information call Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH.