Road closures begin ahead of Memphis in May festivities

Posted 4:38 am, April 29, 2019, by

Riverside Drive

MEMPHIS, Tenn. —Road closures on Riverside Drive started Monday for the Beale Street Music Festival, with full closures starting on Wednesday.

During the event, traffic will be detoured from Union Avenue to Georgia Avenue. Beale Street from Wagner Place to Front Street, and Wagner Place from Beale Street to MLK Boulevard will also be closed for pedestrian safety.

Complete closure of Riverside Drive will be limited to the following days:

On days when events are not taking place, Riverside Drive will be open to two-way traffic in the northbound lanes.

This year’s celebration is extra special as this month marks the 200th anniversary of Memphis’ founding.

 

