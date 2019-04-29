× Police: Memphis man arrested after threatening to kill woman, poking her in the eye

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man was arrested following a violent attack over the weekend.

The victim told police she was inside her home when Charles Rodgers began banging on the door early Sunday morning. When she refused to open it, he kicked in the door and gained entry. He then grabbed her by the hair and began choking her.

During the attack, she said he told her multiple times that he would kill her, saying the only way she was leaving the home was dead. He then allegedly began poking her in the left eye and punching her in the chest.

Police said the victim survived by playing along with the man until he fell asleep.

Officers located Rodgers inside the woman’s apartment and took him into custody. He was charged with aggravated assault and aggravated burglary.

Authorities also said the woman was missing a large amount of hair, had an “anomaly” on her neck and her left eye was injured.