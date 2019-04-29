× Police: Man makes up child abduction story involving dead son to retrieve stolen vehicle

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man was arrested on a felony charge after police say he made up a story about a child abduction.

According to authorities, Ronald Sanders called police Sunday saying that his car had been stolen by three men from the Exxon gas station on South Bellevue. He claimed that his two-year-old son was inside the car at the time.

Officers noted that Sanders waited an hour after the crime to report it to police.

After an undisclosed amount of time, officers said Sanders admitted to police that he lied about his son being in the car. In fact, his son wasn’t even alive, having been killed several years ago in a car accident.

He said he hoped the false information would lead to the quick recovery of his vehicle.

Sanders was charged with a felony count of false reporting.