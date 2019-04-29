× Oxford police investigating after infant dies

OXFORD, Miss. — Charges are pending after an infant was found unresponsive in Oxford on Sunday.

According to police, first responders were called to a home on Frontage Road around 4 a.m. Sunday. The child was rushed to Baptist Memorial Hospital- North Mississippi where he/she was pronounced deceased.

Authorities said they have one person in custody. They didn’t identify the individual as charges have not been filed.

The cause of the child’s death was also not released.