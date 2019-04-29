× Manhunt Monday: Who killed Cortez Jones?

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Erika Jones replays the night she saw her brother take his last breath over in her had every day. “He said, ‘I’ve been shot. Y’all get down they shooting the house.”

Memphis Police say Cortez Jones was murdered four months ago when someone sprayed his Hickory Hill home with nearly 100 rounds of bullets.

Erika says even though her brother was suffering with gunshot wounds he did everything he could to make sure everyone else in the house was okay.

“The lights went out for a split second. When they came back on he was standing. He backed up to the wall and sled down.”

Erika says she immediately dialed 911.

When police arrived the gunmen were already gone. Seconds later Jones was gone too.

Jones’ sister, mother and his 2-year-old nephew were there when bullets started flying. They narrowly escaped being shot, but Jones’ 15-year-old niece wasn’t too lucky. Doctors say a bullet scattered her pelvic bone and damaged her intestines.

If you know anything call Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH.