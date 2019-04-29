Live at 9: Shelby County Commission, Hope Chasers, ‘The Mission of a Lifetime’ & Mother’s Day photos

Van Turner and Mark Billingsley

Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris will deliver his budget proposal to the county commission on Monday. It will contain one of the largest investments in pre-K funding in county history, according to the mayor.

Commissioners Van Turner and Mark Billingsley stopped by to talk about those budget plans.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Make a Difference Monday: Hope Chasers

On any given day, there are more than 400,000 children in foster care in this country, and as a former foster child herself, Esther Pilgrim knows all too well the challenges that come with that.

She and Pastor Mike Winebrenner stopped by to talk about Hope Chasers and the work they do to raise awareness.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

"The Mission of a Lifetime"

Twelve astronauts went to the moon and now you can take that journey with them in Basil Hero's new book, "The Mission of a Lifetime."

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The best Mother's Day photos

Mother's Day is an annual get together celebrating all the mothers in our lives and that of course means there will be some photos taken. Photographer Kelly Day stopped by with some tips to make sure they turn out just right.