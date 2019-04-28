× Two people stabbed in South Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police say that two people were stabbed in South Memphis on Sunday morning.

The stabbing happened in the 1600 block of Pennsylvania Street. Officers responded to the scene at just before 3:30 a.m.

Police say that a woman was transported to the hospital in critical condition. They have no released a condition for the the second victim.

A woman named Anjelica Martin, 36, has been arrested for the stabbing.

Martin has been charged with aggravated assault.