Two people stabbed in South Memphis

Posted 10:29 am, April 28, 2019, by , Updated at 10:31AM, April 28, 2019

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police say that two people were stabbed in South Memphis on Sunday morning.

The stabbing happened in the 1600 block of Pennsylvania Street. Officers responded to the scene at just before 3:30 a.m.

Police say that a woman was transported to the hospital in critical condition. They have no released a condition for the the second victim.

A woman named Anjelica Martin, 36, has been arrested for the stabbing.

Martin has been charged with aggravated assault.

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.