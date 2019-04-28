Man arrested for driving high with kids in backseat

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis is facing charges after police say he was driving high with a car full of young children.

Police say Tamaurio Sanders was smoking marijuana with his four children in the backseat. According to a report, Sanders admitted to having marijuana in his Minivan along with his 11-month-old, 3-year-old, 5-year-old and 6-year-old. He didn't deny smoking it either.

Police say an undercover officer ended up colliding with Sanders on North Third Avenue and Jackson. He had blood shot eyes and could barely walk without stumbling.

A neighbor, who didn't want to show her face, says Sanders hasn't been a model father, even before this arrest.

"The kids kind of be around the neighborhood anyway doing their own little thing. I'm just surprised he had them with him period."

The affidavit claims Sanders' 6-year-old child had a tube in his throat because of a medical condition.

"The little one with the trach. When we have power outages police have to come and bring a generator over there," the neighbor said.

We tried to talk with the mother of Sanders' children, but no one ever came to the door.