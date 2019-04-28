In this March 13, 2019, file photo Facebook, Messenger and Instagram apps are are displayed on an iPhone in New York. Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp were temporarily down early Sunday, April 14. All three social media platforms, including Facebook Messenger, were affected by the outage. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane, File)
Hernando Police investigate threat toward middle school
HERNANDO, Miss. — The Hernando Police Department is investigating a threat made towards Hernando Middle School on social media.
Police say officers have spoken to the child who’s responsible for the post and the child’s family.
They say they’re working with school officials and the school board. There will be additional resources on campus Monday as a precautionary measure.