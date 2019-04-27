Vehicle fire on highway causes traffic backup, another accident

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A vehicle caught fire on Highway 385, causing a traffic backup and another accident with injuries, the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said.

The vehicle that caught fire was on 385 near Hacks Cross Road. It resulted in eastbound traffic shut down and the right lane closed on the westbound side of the highway.

Lt. Chris Harris with SCSO said that traffic backup caused another accident with injuries. The severity of those injuries and how many people were injured is currently unknown.

WREG will update if we learn more.