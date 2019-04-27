× Two men shot in southeast Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two men were shot in southeast Memphis on Saturday, police said.

Officers got to the scene at 7:13 p.m. at 2757 Kimball Ave. where they found the two men shot. One of the men was critical, the other was non-critical, and both were taken to the hospital.

Police said the suspect knew the victims. They are looking for a black man wearing a red bandanna, braided hair with orange tips and a Chicago Bulls jacket. He left southbound from the scene.

Anyone with information should call Memphis Police or Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.