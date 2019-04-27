Two men shot in southeast Memphis

Posted 8:04 pm, April 27, 2019, by , Updated at 08:06PM, April 27, 2019

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two men were shot in southeast Memphis on Saturday, police said.

Officers got to the scene at 7:13 p.m. at 2757 Kimball Ave. where they found the two men shot. One of the men was critical, the other was non-critical, and both were taken to the hospital.

Police said the suspect knew the victims. They are looking for a black man wearing a red bandanna, braided hair with orange tips and a Chicago Bulls jacket. He left southbound from the scene.

Anyone with information should call Memphis Police or Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Google Map for coordinates 35.094681 by -89.970830.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.