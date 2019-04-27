× Police: Suspect wanted for fatal Downtown apartment shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police have identified a suspect related to a fatal shooting Thursday night Downtown.

After investigating the shooting, an arrest warrant was issued for Michael McKinnie for charges of first degree murder, reckless endangerment and convicted felon in possession of a handgun.

Police got to the shooting Thursday at 11:08 p.m. at 43 Muddy River Lane at the Crescent Bluff Apartments. There, they found Latarica Stripling shot, and she was pronounced dead on the scene.

They said McKinnie left the scene in a four-door white sedan heading southbound on Kentucky Street to eastbound on Virginia Avenue.

Anyone with information should contact Memphis Police or Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

35.126282 -90.062620