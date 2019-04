× Man shot after argument at club on Millbranch

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say a man was shot and killed at a club on Millbranch Saturday morning.

Police were in the 5100 block of Millbranch around 6 a.m.

Police say there was an argument inside and the man was shot as he was trying to leave. they are investigating this as a homicide.

Family identified the victim as Lacey Odum. They say he was gunned down at Ralph’s Bar and Grill around 2:30 a.m.

