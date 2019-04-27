× Man found shot to death in Whitehaven

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police say that a man was found shot to death in Whitehaven on Saturday morning.

Officers responded to the scene at around 8:46 a.m.

The victim was found shot in the 4100 block of Rainbranch in the Sterling Townhomes. The shooting scene is right across the street from A. Maceo Walker Middle School.

Police say that the victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

A woman who lives in the area told WREG that the victim may have been in a black car that officers found near the entrance gate of the apartments.

Investigators are still on the scene.

We will be updating this story as more details become available.