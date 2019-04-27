Man found shot to death in Whitehaven

Posted 10:49 am, April 27, 2019, by and

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police say that a man was found shot to death in Whitehaven on Saturday morning.

Officers responded to the scene at around 8:46 a.m.

The victim was found shot in the 4100 block of Rainbranch in the Sterling Townhomes. The shooting scene is  right across the street from A. Maceo Walker Middle School.

Police say that the victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

A woman who lives in the area told WREG that the victim may have been in a black car that officers found near the entrance gate of the apartments.

Investigators are still on the scene.

We will be updating this story as more details become available.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.