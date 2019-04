× Body found in freight car in West Memphis

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — A body was found in a freight car in West Memphis on Saturday, police said.

Police made the scene at around 2 p.m. at 1190 N. 7th. They said the body was found by a West Memphis Steel Corp. worker who was unloading the rail car.

Police said they believe the body was already in the car when it arrived in West Memphis.

They have no other information at this time. WREG will update this story as we learn more.