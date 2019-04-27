× Three men arrested for sex crimes in Shelby County

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three men were arrested by the United States Marshals and the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office Fugitive Apprehension Team for an array of sex crimes.

According to a release, the United States Marshals Task Force captured the three fugitives on Thursday and Friday.

Fredrick Rodgers, 40, was arrested at around 11:30 a.m. Thursday morning in the 1100 block of Hunters Lake Road. Rodgers was wanted for aggravated rape & especially aggravated kidnapping.

At around 9 a.m. Friday morning, Kenneth Gaines, 36, was arrested in the 1200 block of North Germantown Parkway. He was wanted on charges of rape of a child, statutory rape of an authority figure and sexual battery.

About 30 minutes later, Montrell Hillard, 24, was arrested in the 1000 block of Oakmont Place. He was wanted on two counts of rape. Hillard is accused of raping a 14-year-old disabled child.

The United States Marshals say that all three men were taken to jail in Shelby County without incident.