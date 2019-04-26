Three people arrested in connection to West Memphis homicide

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — Police arrested three people in connection to a fatal shooting in West Memphis on April 6.

The victim, a 23-year-old mother of two, was shot and killed in a drive-by shooting at 605 Oxford. Now, police think they have the people responsible.

Kentavia Smith, 25, was arrested April 17 and charged with first-degree murder and five counts of terroristic acts. Dontavious Henderson, 22, was arrested April 25 and charged with first-degree murder and five counts of terroristic acts.

A woman, 24-year-old Cadedra Young, was also arrested on April 24. She faces a felony charge of hindering apprehension or prosecution, and police said she lied to investigators and attempted to provide an alibi for one of the two suspects.

This case is still under investigation, and no other information has been released. Photos of the suspects are in the gallery below.

