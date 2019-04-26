× St. Jude patient announces Seahawks’ NFL draft pick

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It was an NFL highlight like no other Friday night.

Owen Church, a 13-year-old patient at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis, got to announce the draft choice for his favorite team, the Seattle Seahawks.

Church made the announcement with Seahawks player Shaun Alexander at the draft in Nashville.

Owen was diagnosed with a cancer affecting his white blood cells when he was just four years old, then fought a form of leukemia.

He’s now cancer-free, and taking part in a research program for cancer survivors at St. Jude.