St. Jude patient announces Seahawks’ NFL draft pick

Posted 8:08 pm, April 26, 2019, by , Updated at 09:08PM, April 26, 2019

Owen Church, a 13-year-old patient at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Memphis, announces the draft choice for his favorite team,  the Seattle Seahawks, with Seahawks player Shaun Alexander.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It was an NFL highlight like no other Friday night.

Owen Church, a 13-year-old patient at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis, got to announce the draft choice for his favorite team,  the Seattle Seahawks.

Church made the announcement with Seahawks player Shaun Alexander at the draft in Nashville.

Owen was diagnosed with a cancer affecting his white blood cells when he was just four years old, then fought a form of leukemia.

He’s now cancer-free, and taking part in a research program for cancer survivors at St. Jude.

