SCS hosting mixer, events this weekend for prospective teachers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County Schools are showcasing the school district to locals and out-of-towners interested in becoming teachers.

The district is hosting a preview weekend Friday and Saturday. It kicks off with an opening mixer from 6-8 p.m. Friday night at the Blues Hall of Fame on South Main Street.

There will be more events Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Halloran Centre for Performing Arts next the the Orheum Theatre downtown.

The full-day event will include presentations by District leaders, an educator panel, virtual tours and a job fair for teacher candidates.

Attendees interested in the job fair are strongly encouraged to pre-register. Visit www.choosescs.org for more information or to register.