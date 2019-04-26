SCS hosting mixer, events this weekend for prospective teachers

Posted 1:24 pm, April 26, 2019, by

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County Schools are showcasing the school district to locals and out-of-towners interested in becoming teachers.

The district is hosting a preview weekend Friday and Saturday. It kicks off with an opening mixer from 6-8 p.m. Friday night at the Blues Hall of Fame on South Main Street.

There will be more events Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Halloran Centre for Performing Arts next the the Orheum Theatre downtown.

The full-day event will include presentations by District leaders, an educator panel, virtual tours and a job fair for teacher candidates.

Attendees interested in the job fair are strongly encouraged to pre-register.  Visit www.choosescs.org for more information or to register.

 

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.