Police: Woman found shot dead outside Downtown apartments

April 26, 2019

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman was shot and died from her injuries late Thursday night outside a Downtown apartment building, Memphis Police said.

Police said they got a call of shots fired at the Crescent Bluff Apartments at 11:06 p.m., and when they got to the scene, they found a woman dead from injuries from a shooting.

This is an ongoing investigation, and police have not yet released any suspect information.

Anyone with information should contact MPD or Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

