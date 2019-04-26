Police: One injured in shooting at Frayser Kroger
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are responding to a shooting at the Kroger at 2632 Frayser Boulevard.
Police say one male was shot. Officers have one person detained.
A witness at the scene said there was a fight in the middle of the store. A co-manager went to break it up and one of the men opened fire, hitting the co-manager in the hand.
Kroger officials say they are working with MPD and investigating the matter.
This is a breaking news story.
35.222569 -89.976831