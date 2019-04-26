Police: One injured in shooting at Frayser Kroger

April 26, 2019

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are responding to a shooting at the Kroger at 2632 Frayser Boulevard.

Police say one male was shot. Officers have one person detained.

A witness at the scene said there was a fight in the middle of the store. A co-manager went to break it up and one of the men opened fire, hitting the co-manager in the hand.

Kroger officials say they are working with MPD and investigating the matter.

This is a breaking news story.

