Police: Man critical after being shot in Parkway Village

Posted 9:14 am, April 26, 2019, by

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is in critical condition after he was shot by a woman in Parkway Village and drove himself to a police station.

Police said the shooting happened in the 3200 block of South Mendenhall. The victim drove himself to the Mt. Moriah station, where he told officers he was shot.

The man identified a woman who shot him, and police said they have that woman detained. The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

WREG is headed to the scene to try to learn more.

Google Map for coordinates 35.061225 by -89.885616.

