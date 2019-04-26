Police looking for man in relation to Thursday homicide

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police released an image Friday of a man who may be involved with a homicide in The Heights on Thursday, and they need help finding him.

Officers found the shooting victim at 3445 Macon Road, and he was pronounced dead on the scene. The medical examiner ruled the death to be a homicide.

While investigators were reviewing video, they found that the man in the photo below was on the scene when the shooting happened. Police need help identifying the man.

Police also said Thursday that the suspected shooter left the scene in a green, late-model hatchback, driving eastbound on Macon. Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

35.161863 -89.945739