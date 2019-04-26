Live at 9: Ragin’ Cajun Festival, Singer Emily Chambers, Comedians David Arnold and Kym Whitley

Mary Braddock with Ragin’ Cajun Festival

For more than a century, Porter-Leath has helped at-risk children and families right here in Memphis, but that help needs assistance of its own. And that’s where 17,000 pounds of fresh Louisiana crawfish comes in this weekend. Mary Braddock with Porter-Leath explains on Live at 9.

Singer Emily Chambers

R&B with some soul in the mix. Emily Chambers comes to Memphis by way of Canada and the road. Out with a new single, "Left Alabama," this singer is no stranger to the business. She's been performing since she was 3 years old. Now, Emily Chambers stops in the Bluff City this weekend.

Comedians David Arnold and Kym Whitley

When you think of great comedy duos, there's Abbott and Costello, Dean and Lewis, Crosby and Hope and now, there's Kym and David. The dynamic duo is on the road with their He Said...She Said tour, and this weekend, they'll be at Chuckles.