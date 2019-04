Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Thirty-two Knowledge Bowl teams from around the Mid-South were celebrated Friday in a bowl of their own.

Some top-finishing Knowledge Bowl contestants were honored at a luncheon in East Memphis.

WREG's Jeopardy-syle trivia program for high school students showcased some of the Mid-South's brightest minds.

Former Le Bonheur Children's Hospital CEO Meri Armour shared some words of wisdom with the teams.

News Channel 3 team members were also at the luncheon.