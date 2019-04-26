× Joe Biden tops Democratic field with $6.3 million haul on first day of 2020 bid

Joe Biden’s campaign said it raised $6.3 million in the first 24 hours of his presidential campaign launch, a haul that surpassed the Day One amounts collected by his rivals in the crowded Democratic field.

Biden’s fundraising total underscores his prominence in the party — as a former vice president with near-universal name recognition and a cadre of supporters built up over decades in the Senate and eight years at President Barack Obama’s side.

More than 96,900 people donated online to the former vice president’s campaign, his aides said in a news release Friday.

A source familiar with the figures said the total does not include any general election funds. That means the money can all be used for the nomination battle against the 19 other Democrats seeking the party’s nod.

Of that haul, $4.4 million was raised through online donations, his campaign said.

His campaign on Friday also touted new support for his bid, saying that 65,000 donations came from individuals who were not on previous email lists.

“We are incredibly heartened by the energy and enthusiasm displayed throughout the country for Joe Biden,” his deputy campaign manager Kate Bedingfield said in a statement.

Twelve hours after announcing, Biden met the fundraising criteria to appear in the early Democratic National Committee debates, his aides said. Candidates must raise money from 65,000 donors in at least 20 states or meet polling thresholds to join the first two debates.

Biden’s campaign did not immediately disclose the total number of unique donors who supported his campaign, beyond those who contributed online.

Biden’s one-day haul puts him ahead of the $5.9 million raised by Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders in the first 24 hours of his 2020 presidential campaign. But Sanders, who is relying on a small-donor army built during his 2016 campaign and sustained in the years since, drew on a huge pool of donors: More than 223,000 individual contributors powered Sanders’ first-day fundraising.

Former Texas congressman Beto O’Rourke raised $6.1 million during his first day as a presidential candidate, but the total included nearly $300,000 in money only available for the general election.

Biden made it clear during a conference call with supporters this week that he would be judged on his first day fundraising performance. On Thursday, the same day he kicked off his third bid for the presidency, he held a fundraiser in Philadelphia that brought in more than $500,000, former Pennsylvania governor and Biden supporter Ed Rendell told CNN on Friday.

Campaign officials have not released the total amount raised at the event, held at the home of Comcast executive and former Rendell aide David Cohen. Tickets were as high as $2,800, the maximum amount an individual can donate to a candidate for the primary.