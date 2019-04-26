Helena-West Helena adding SkyCop cameras downtown
HELENA-WEST HELENA, Ark. — We’re often telling you about problems plaguing Helena-West Helena, Arkansas, but a nonprofit is doing what it can to make a change.
” We wanted to take a proactive approach to fighting crime,” said Shane Williams, executive director for Main Street Helena.
The plan to get the cameras has been discussed for years, but conversation really picked up back in 2017 when the bank downtown was robbed twice in a month.
But downtown is just a small part of the city.
The mayor this week posted on his Facebook page, talking about the safety challenges the city is facing. Lately, teenagers have been shot and houses shot up.
The mayor is asking the public for input on what the people want to improve public safety.
Williams believes the cameras downtown could be a jumping-off point.
“We’re hoping that it will provide an impetus for further cameras in West Helena and places in between,” he said.