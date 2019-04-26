× Frayser resident warns drivers to slow down after crash that hurt 3 kids

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — People in a Frayser neighborhood are thankful three children are OK after a terrible crash Thursday, but say it should serve as a lesson to stay alert on Frayser Boulevard.

The crash sent three kids leaving school to the hospital, and left the driver of a truck hospitalized, too.

A family member of a 10-year-old boy who was hit says he underwent surgery Friday on his broken leg.