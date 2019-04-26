× Four children left home alone, two adults charged

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people are facing multiple charges after four children were left home alone in the Oaklawn area on Thursday.

Tori and Dana Flowers face child neglect and drug charges after police found four children in a home at 5329 Plover Drive around 9 a.m. Thursday. The children’s ages ranged from 2 to 7.

The oldest child told police she had not seen either Tori or Dana since Wednesday. All children said they were hungry, and police found little food in the house. There were also broken eggshells and shattered glass on the kitchen floor, where the 7-year-old attempted to make breakfast.

Tori arrived soon after and said he left around 2 a.m. that morning to find Dana, who had gone out Wednesday night to celebrate her birthday. He told police he asked a neighbor to periodically check on the children.

When police searched the residence, they found marijuana in plain view on the kitchen table, a pistol loaded with six live rounds under a couch pillow in easy reach of the children, a jar of marijuana in a cabinet, a scale and individually wrapped bags of marijuana in a cabinet.

Police also found five ecstasy pills on a bedside table.

The children were released to another person’s care.

Tori and Dana Flowers were charged with child abuse and neglect, possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell and possession of drug paraphernalia.