× Blue Block Party planned in DeSoto County for autism awareness

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Blue Block Party is planned in DeSoto County for Saturday that will benefit autism.

The block party will be at Longview Heights Baptist Church at 4501 Goodman Road in Olive Branch. It lasts from 9 a.m. to noon.

According to organizers, there will be food, games, super heroes and a bounce house. DeSoto County First Responders will also be at the event to “Light It Up Blue.”

There will be an exercise demonstration with Eric Cook from Xpress Fitness and DJ Zoom at 10 a.m.

For more information, you can call 662-510-8989.