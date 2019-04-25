West Memphis school district gets $20 million for new schools

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — The Arkansas Department of Education recently approved $20 million for the funding of two new schools in West Memphis.

Mayor McClendon was happy to hear that the state will be funding the project.

"West Memphis is on a winning streak. Black and Gold I am a wonder lion."

The $20 million that was awarded to the district will go towards the very school that shaped McClendon.

"Actually I just left my alma mater Wonder Junior High. With funds being used to help rebuild that school it's definitely going to be good."

The plan is to merge Wonder and East Junior High by building one new school, and Wonder Junior High will also be rebuilt.

"They have four years to complete the project," Brad Montgomery said.

He's the man who pushed to get the funding approved for the school. He says the new schools will help the city to thrive as a whole.

"It's one of the first things employers look for in a potential relocation, it's school system."

Once the agreement is signed the district has 18 months to find a contractor for the project.