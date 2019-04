× Victim dead after shooting on Macon Road

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say a victim in a shooting in the Highland Heights area has died, and the suspects are on the run Thursday.

Officers responded to a shooting in the 3400 block of Macon Road around 10 a.m. They found a male victim with gunshot wounds.

He was later pronounced dead.

The suspected shooter left the scene in a green, late-model hatchback, driving eastbound on Macon. Call 901-528-CASH with tips.