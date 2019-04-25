× Verizon bringing 5G Ultra Wideband network to Memphis

NEW YORK — 5G, the next generation of ultra-fast wireless, will soon be available in the Bluff City.

In a news release, Verizon announced it’s expanding its 5G Ultra Wideband service to Atlanta, Boston, Charlotte, Cincinnati, Cleveland, Columbus, Dallas, Des Moines, Denver, Detroit, Houston, Indianapolis, Kansas City, Little Rock, Memphis, Phoenix, Providence, San Diego, Salt Lake City and Washington D.C. sometime in 2019.

Previously the service had only been available in Chicago and Minneapolis.

The technology has been touted as a major breakthrough that will allow for better video streaming and more technical advancements such as connecting self-driving cars.

The US has made some solid ground catching up to China’s existing 5G presence. In fact, a recent report published by the Cellular Telecommunications Industry Association (CTIA), which represents the US wireless communications industry, found the US and China are now tied for first place in 5G readiness.

But analysts don’t expect to see widespread adoption in the US until around 2020.