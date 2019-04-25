× Two arrested after multiple weapons found at Kingsbury High School

MEMPHIS, Tenn. —Two men were arrested after they were caught with a cache of weapons at Kingsbury High School.

According to police, a school resource officer spotted a pair of nunchucks attached to 18-year-old Daniel Allen’s waist and pulled him aside. Another man who was also with Allen, Bradley Perry, 21, was also asked to stop for the officer.

The officer said he was granted permission to search the pair’s pockets and their backpacks. That’s when they found they had a total of six knives in their possession along with a box cutter and B.B. gun.

Both were taken into custody for having weapons on school property.